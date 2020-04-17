Now that we cannot leave our homes because of the coronavirus or COVID-19, it is the best time to enjoy one of our favorite hobbies. No, we are not talking about spending all day watching our favorite series on Netflix (which could also be) but about video games, more specifically of mobile video games.

Because although more than one is playing the incredible Final Fantasy VII Remake for PlayStation 4 that the Japanese company Square Enix launched on April 10, we cannot deny that we also have time to enjoy video games on other platforms. Because if we announced a few days ago that Lara Croft GO was totally free for a limited time, Today we have found that another similar cutting game (and again also from Square Enix) is totally free on the Play Store.

Download Hitman GO free and forever on your Android phone for a limited time

The Hitman saga is not unknown. As you already know that we handle an expert assassin who must infiltrate different scenarios and neutralize his victims. The best thing about the Hitman saga has always been the freedom that it has given us when executing our plans, and that is whether it be using ingenuity, stealth, or using our weapons, there are many options we have to become the deadliest murderer.

Specifically, Hitman GO is a puzzle game (gameplay similar to the aforementioned Lara Croft GO) in which we must progress through different scenarios and meet specific requirements. Moving in turns as if it were a board game, we must infiltrate mansions, outwit guards using elements of our environment or simply disguising ourselves, all with the aim of murdering our victims without being discovered, taking exceptional advantage of the touch controls of our mobile device.

With Hitman GO you can enjoy: Challenging puzzles that will test your killer skills Extraordinary graphics in the form of scale models Environments with secret passageways and restricted areas Agent 47’s trade resources: distractions, disguises, hideouts, sniper rifles, and even iconic Silverballers pistols Different types of enemies with unique and lethal behaviors Different ways to complete each level, either stealthily or brutally

Best of all, this hilarious and challenging game has gone from being worth 6.99 euros to being totally free for a limited time. This means that if you download it right now you will have it forever regardless of whether you delete it and re-download it at a different time. Of course we don’t know how long the offer will last, so better take advantage of it right now so you don’t regret it!

Taking advantage of the occasion we also recommend the always interesting RPG Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a game with console graphics that you have seen its price reduced from 9.99 to 3.99 euros and the always immortal Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which for just 3.49 euros It is a real bargain that you can lose us. Of course all these games are also available for iOS and best of all is that on the Apple platform they are also on offer.

