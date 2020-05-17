The rumors that have emerged in recent days have come true. GTA V is the free game from the Epic Games Store this week. It is, of course, the most important video game offering that has emerged during the quarantine. To download GTA V free for PC you must go to the following link and claim your copy; you will keep it forever in the platform library. Of course, you must be registered in the store.

GTA V will be free throughout the week. It will stay forever in your library

Probably when you go to the web you will find an error (500 or 504), but don’t lose your cool. Right now millions of people are trying to download GTA V for free for PC, so Epic Games servers must be saturated. Be patient and keep trying; Remember that you have the whole week to take advantage of the bargain and there is no download limit.

Another fact to keep in mind is that Epic is giving you the Premium edition from Grand Theft Auto V. What is different about the normal version? In addition to the standard copy of the game, it includes a bonus of GTA $ 1,000,000 to spend in GTA Online, the multiplayer mode of the title. You will also have access to “Criminal Business Starter Pack”, which provides you with properties, businesses, weapons, vehicles and cosmetic objects valued at more than GTA $ 10,000,000.

Rockstar describes it as “The fastest way for new Grand Theft Auto Online players to give their criminal empires a boost,” and they are absolutely right. Your adventure in will be significantly easier if you have the Premium version. Please note that GTA Online is still one of the most played multiplayer games today. In other words, you will meet many players in Los Santos. Now that it is possible to download GTA V free for PC, the number of users will surely grow exponentially.

The year before, Grand Theft Auto V positioned itself as the third most successful game in history with 115,000,000 million units sold. It only ranks below Minecraft (176,000,000) and Tetris (170,000,000). In fact, since its launch in 2013, it has remained in the top 10 best-selling games in most parts of the world. Much of its dominance is due to GTA Online, as Rockstar constantly updates its content.

