Are you a fan of Grand Theft Auto V? If the answer is yes, now you can Download GTA V free for PC from the Epic Games Store. We tell you how to do it step by step.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular Rockstar Games franchises. GTA V is the latest title in the saga: it hit the market in October 2013 and continues to be one of the best-selling games today. Without going any further, a few weeks ago it was the best-selling video game in Europe, despite the fact that more than six years have passed since its launch.

In order to attract new users, Epic Games Store gives away a PC video game every week that users can download free to play for free forever. Thanks to this strategy, the Epic store, which was born in December 2018, has achieved more than 108 million customers and millionaire income, and continues with its crusade to stand up to Steam.

A few days ago, rumors announced that this week’s title would be GTA V, which was later confirmed through a tweet that the company mistakenly published. In theory, the GTA V could be downloaded from 17:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time) today, but the interest generated by this title has collapsed the servers of the Epic Games Store.

At the time of writing this news the service was still not working, but below we are going to explain what you have to do to download Grand Theft Auto V free for PC when the page is operational again.

First of all, enter the Epic store through this link and sign up in case you don’t have an account. Then, access the GTA V file and make the purchase with a 100% discount, allowing you to add the game to your library to be able to play for free forever.

You can free download GTA 5 for PC at Epic Games Store until next Thursday May 21, so do not miss the opportunity.