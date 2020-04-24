The pandemic of coronavirus has caused tens of millions to look for alternatives to communicate and Zoom It is one of the most popular. Despite the reported security flaws, the application already registers more than 300 million active users a day, who conduct video conferences with custom wallpapers.

If you want to surprise your friends or colleagues at work at the next meeting, now you can download free backgrounds with the Pokémon characters, including Pikachu, Charmander, Slowpoke, and the “Let’s calm down” meme master Squirtle.

The offer comes at a good time for the franchise, as a new Pokemon series has been announced to air exclusively on Netflix. In total they are 250 official funds They can be downloaded for free to use in Zoom.

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Blastoise

Pikachu

Slowpoke

The designs are original and are courtesy of “Pokemon shirts“who has taken the patterns they use on custom shirts made by Original Stitch. In case one of the funds you use in your video call is to your liking, you will always have the option of ordering a formal or casual shirt from the official site.

The Pokémon wallpapers add to the wide range of options that Zoom users have to improve their calls. In the list we also find alternatives inspired by the Pixar movies, such as Toy Story, Up !, Cars and Finding Nemo, among others. The fans of The Simpson You can also download the official funds that Fox released a few days ago.

It is worth mentioning that Zoom is not the only application that allows custom backgrounds for video calls. Recently Skype was updated with this feature, so if you want to make calls with your Pokémon funds, you must install the latest version of the app, available on Windows, macOS and Linux. At the moment the mobile versions do not have this option.

Another interesting alternative is Google Meet, which if combined with Snap camera you can get original backgrounds with filters, as it happens in Snapchat. To achieve this, simply select Snap Camera as the default webcam in Meet in the video call configuration options.

