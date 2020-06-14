In other words, you can download torrents without having that client thanks to Seedr, a web client that we can use in any browser and that would allow us to fulfill our mission without the need to install any other program. We cannot always install a Torrent client on the computer we are using, either because it is working and is not allowed or simply because it is restricted. In any case, Seedr works online and you will not need to install anything and it will work similar to a direct download: you will have a zip file with the expected content inside.

Cloud torrents

To download torrents in the cloud you have to go to the Seedr website and the steps are very simple, there is hardly any complication and it works quickly and efficiently without the need to have any specialized software on your computer or on your mobile phone, tablet , etc.

The first thing you will have to do is visit the seedr page and register. Enter an email, a password, accept the terms of use and exceed the captcha if it appears. After a few minutes, or a few seconds, you will receive by email a confirmation to activate your account. Confirm and you will be able to login to Seedr.

The Seedr interface is similar to any download program so using it will not cause any complications: you will see a section where you can paste a URL, a counter that tells us how much space we have left (There are 2 GB free for each accountalthough you can expand it, as we will explain later) and a list of the downloads that we have in progress or the process of downloading a file.

To make it work, the steps are simple and similar to another client:

Go to the download torrent page that you need or that you usually use. Get a magnet link to use later on Seedr.

Open Seedr, with the registration done and the session started. Go to the top where it says “Paste Link URL here” and paste the file link. In many occasions, you don’t even need a magnet link, you just have to paste the web link of the file you want to download, for example.

Once pasted, hit the enter key to get it started

Seedr will automatically add the file as a download

Click on the download icon (the arrow above the line) that you will see next to the file you have uploaded and the task created. Once you do, it will allow you to make a download that will take a few minutes to complete.

Once the download is complete, you will be able to see the ZIP file in your computer’s download folder. Just unzip it and use it when you need to.

Browser extension

If you need to use Seedr on a computer regularly but you cannot have a torrent client downloaded, there is a Seedr extension for Chrome that will allow us to carry out the task easily without complications. Furthermore, it promises that the identity of the users who use the service will never be revealed and the IP is not related to the download. On security, Seedr claims to use 256-bit SSL encryption with HTTP / 2 protocol to improve the privacy of users who try it.

The extension is available for Chrome, Firefox or Opera and has the advantage that we can use it as a specific customer and we will not have to go copying links but they would automatically be added to the browser and we would always have it at hand. This can be useful if you plan to use it frequently.

Plans, pricing and storage

Seedr is a good download option but generally forget about downloading high quality movies. The download limit is 2 GB so movies that take up a lot of space will exceed this limit. In that case, you have two options: expand space by buying one of the three available plans or expand space for free by sharing your opinion or by inviting some friends:

Seedr basic that offers us 30 GB storage and features like eight simultaneous downloads, higher speed or unlimited monthly traffic or play streaming files in HD quality, for example. It has a price of 6.95 euros per month and you can hire it from the website itself.

Seedr Pro offers us all of the above although with 100 GB and for 9.95 euros per month along with other improvements such as higher speed, for example, or the possibility of saving more files or using private trackers in the service.

Seedr Master with 1 TB of space for 19.95 euros per month, with 25 parallel links, all the above advantages and with the option of using scripts.

You also have ways to expand the space for free with which you can get up to 2 GB more space without having to pay for them:

If you share a tweet on Twitter mentioning seedrcoil’s Twitter profile, you will receive a total of 500 extra Mb in your free account, without having to pay for that space.

In WordPress: If you upload a thematic post you can earn 500 Mb or 1000 MB for free

If you upload an image pin to Pinterest, you’ll also earn a total of 500 Mb.