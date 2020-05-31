‘Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is the new free game from the Epic Games Store. You can download it free of charge throughout the week and add it to your games library forever.

It’s Thursday and that means a new game has been unlocked in the Epic Games Store. Starting today, users will be able to Borderlands: The Handsome Collection free download which includes Borderlands 2 and its prequel.

Both games will be available for a week, just like with Civilization VI and Grand Theft Auto V. When redeeming will be permanently added to the games library and can be downloaded at any time. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes all the downloadable content from both games. This is a real treat considering Borderlands 2 to be a monster by adding all four campaign DLCs.

Added to that you can also download a package with Ultra HD textures to take advantage of our computer. Borderlands 2 is an eight year old game that although it has evolved smoothly thanks to its visual style, it never hurts a graphic enhancement pack. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection has 4K support on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

In case of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel it’s strange. The game launched three years after Borderlands 2 as a prequel but did not have the desired success. Despite all four DLCs, the title failed to hook fans of the previous game and went unnoticed.

If you never had the opportunity to play them and you have a gaming computer, you can Borderlands: The Handsome Collection free download from the Epic Games Store. The store requires creating a user account and activating two-step verification for security. The game will be available until Thursday, June 4, when the fourth and final major title Epic will be giving away this month will be released.

While the creators of Fortnite have consistently given away games, this month they debuted an initiative to give away four great games. The first was Grand Theft Auto V, which thanks to its popularity ended up collapsing the store and affecting Fortnite sessions. Civilization VI followed and now it’s the turn of the game from Gearbox Software and 2K Games.

So far all three titles confirm what was revealed in an initial leak that circulates on Reddit. If we listen to that image, the fourth and last game will be ARK: Survival Evolved, A multiplayer dinosaur adventure that has been available for a long time on Steam.