In these days when we spend so many hours at home, video games have become an escape valve. Ubisoft wants to contribute its grain of sand and in the middle of its campaign “This game we play at home” (Play Your Part, Play At Home), has decided to reactivate an offer for which we They offer three games for free: Assassin’s Creed II, Rayman Legens, and Child of Light

Three free titles for a limited time

If you were looking for a plan for these days, Ubisoft allows you to download these three titles totally free. Once you do they will be yours forever, adding to your library for PC from Uplay. You have a limited time to take advantage of this offer, the offer will end on May 5.

Assassin’s Creed II, Rayman Legens and Child of Light are three very different games, for different tastes and types of player, but all of them can provide hours of fun.

In Assassin’s Creed II Players can visit Renaissance Italy to play Ezio, an assassin seeking revenge in the face of deadly conspiracies. Players will embark on an epic tale of power and corruption as they improve their skills as assassins, and carry weapons and devices designed by Leonardo Da Vinci himself, in one of the most exciting chapters of the Assassin’s Creed saga.

In Child of light, we join Aurora in the magical world of Lemuria. A journey to save his sick father and a lost kingdom. Along the way, you will discover that your destiny could be much greater than you dreamed of. Players will battle alongside your allies to update stats, unlock unique abilities, and use unique gems to improve abilities, and work together to solve puzzles and mysteries.

In the classic platform game Rayman Legends, They will join Rayman, Globox and the Teensies in an adventure through mythical and evocative worlds. Run, jump and advance through more than 80 levels to face the magician and save the world from darkness.

To download the games you must access this link and add the games to your Ubisoft account.

