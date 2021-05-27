Download ‘Among Us’ for free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to throw the house out of the window to satisfy its community with great free titles. This time around, the store is offering Among Us completely free. You can download it from today until June 3, so hurry up and take advantage of this unique opportunity. Among Us is one of the most popular games today, especially among those who enjoy experiences in the company of friends.

The mechanics of Among Us are more than known. A group of 4 to 8 players are part of the crew of a ship. All have a goal to complete common tasks, except for one. This, known as “Impostor”, you must eliminate your companions trying to pass missing. When a member finds a body, they can report it to discuss who was responsible for the murder. Players vote against their prime suspect to kick him out, however they don’t always get rid of the right person.

Among Us became a total phenomenon during 2020. This is due to popular video game streamers playing it alongside other famous people. In Spain it was common to see Rubius, Auron Play, Ibai, DjMaRiiO and Willyrex, to name a few, enjoying games between them. His live shows accumulated hundreds of thousands of viewers, which caused Among Us’s fame to skyrocket overnight.

So successful is Among Us that its responsible studio, Innersloth, decided to “cancel” development of the sequel. The reason? They prefer to focus on the first game by offering new and better content. Among them is The Airship, a new map that debuted at the end of last March for free. However, Innersloth signed partnership agreements with other companies to launch visual add-ons based on other franchises.

“The main reason we were looking for a sequel is because the Among Us codebase is out of date and was not designed to accommodate the addition of so much new content. However, seeing how many people enjoy Among Us really makes us want to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put our full focus on improving Among Us, ”stated InnerSloth in September 2020.

Remember that the title will be free on the Epic Games Store from May 27 to June 3. You can add it to your library and download it from the following link.

