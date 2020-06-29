Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

The PlayStation Plus service started operating on a day like today, but in 2010. Sony decided to announce this July’s free PlayStation 4 games this morning and its plans to celebrate PlayStation 10’s 10th anniversary in a big way.

As many expected, the company is preparing something special for next month, as it will surprise users of the service with some extra gifts. Thus, players will be able to download 3 titles for free.

The first of them will please fans of burst sports, since it is NBA 2K20. The latest installment of the basketball franchise will be available for download at no additional cost during the first week of July.

The other free PlayStation Plus title is Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, one of the installments of the new adventure trilogy of Lara Croft. This release includes the base game and various additional content.

As if that were not enough, PlayStation Plus users can also get Erica, a psychological thriller by Flavorworks. All games can be downloaded from July 7 to August 3.

There will be another surprise soon, as Sony will give away a free theme for PlayStation 4 to celebrate 10 years of PS Plus. This gift will be available to everyone for a limited time. The celebrations will also include a free online multiplayer weekend.

This promotion will be available from 12:01 AM on July 4 to 11:59 PM on July 5, local time in your city. To take advantage of this free period, only an Internet connection and a PlayStation Network account will be required

« It’s great to see how PS Plus has grown over the years, from the first game PS Plus offered, WipeOut HD, to offering more than 1,000 games to PS Plus members in the past 10 years, » the company said.

