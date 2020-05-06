Now that the good weather is coming, the desire to prepare some sandwiches, grab your backpack and go for a walk in the mountains, either on foot or by bicycle, begins to emerge. However, we have not yet reached that stage of de-escalation, so we have to settle for living those experiences without leaving our home. Fortunately, Tomorrow comes to Nintendo Switch Lonely Mountains: Downhill, a simulator of riding a bike through the bush, an independent title that was one of the surprises of last year and that we can finally enjoy wherever we want, how we want and when we want.

The main feature that has made the title of Megagon Industries, which is distributed by Thunderful Games, stand out is its Physics system, which allows us to jump from rock to rock, sprint over abysses or slide through the terrain with such precision that they make Lonely Mountains: Downhill the closest experience to riding a bicycle really in those situations. Each player can choose how to enjoy the trip, being able to choose to enjoy the landscape, in a relaxed and serene way, or take risks, even going off the beaten track, to reach the goal before anyone else. Plus, you can customize the bike to suit our playstyle, as well as choose from dozens of skins and unlockable sets.

What do you think about the arrival of Lonely Mountains: Downhill on Nintendo Switch? Will you get the game to compete with your friends to see who is the fastest and have a laugh, or to enjoy the walks in the countryside in peace? To finish, we leave you with the trailer for the title published by Thunderful Games to announce its release date on the hybrid console. As always, do not forget to leave us your impressions in the comments or on our social networks. See you!

Lonely Mountains: Downhill trailer for Nintendo Switch

