Down to the ground! Salma Hayek shows her best steps | Instagram

With her best dance steps, Salma Hayek showed that she can dance and what better way than to do it with one of the most enigmatic songs of Britney Spears, which ended up leaving it on the ground.

Salma Hayek Jimenez chose Baby One More Time to show her dancing skills with some young people. Apparently the Mexican actress was most comfortable in what appeared to be a thin and dark pajamas, which she accompanied with tennis shoes to be able to dance with precision.

The producer of Monarca posed in front of the camera and with great intensity danced each of the steps agreed with her companions, Salma Hayek showed that she does have enough rhythm to move.

The former queen of telenovelas in Mexico shared that it was a “challenge” on her official Instagram account and invited her followers to also take their best steps on the social network. The influencer also demonstrated once again that she asks for nothing from young girls since she looks really beautiful and full of joy.

What is true is that Salma recently confessed that she had had to face Covid-19 and that the situation was even complicated to the extent that her doctor indicated that it was best to admit her to a hospital. Fearing what could happen, the actress confessed that she decided to stay home as she preferred the end to come at home.

Salma Hayek He also stressed that the fight was difficult and that there are still consequences of the disease in his body, highlighting that he no longer has the vitality and energy that characterized him; however, he struggles to continue life normally and positively.

The ex of Julio César Chávez has proven to be a complete and fulfilled woman both professionally where she became a Hollywood star, fashion icon, businesswoman and even producer and personally, complementing her life with her beautiful daughter Valentina Paloma and her husband.