Dow Jones recovers 20% in the last three days – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Wall Street closed this Thursday with all its indices in green and the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, rose 6.38% and recovered 20% in just three days, boosted by the good feelings of investors regarding to the two trillion dollar stimulus package agreed between Democrats and Republicans in Washington and despite the negative unemployment data.

At the end of the operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones rose 1,351.62 points to 22,552.62 integers, while the selective S&P 500 rose 6.24% or 154.51 points, to 2,630.07 integers.

For its part, the Nasdaq market composite index, which brings together the most important technology companies, advanced by 5.60% or 413.24 points, to 7,797.54 integers.