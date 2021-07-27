Dow Jones futures anticipate declines in a new earnings session

Wall Street closed with records in its three main indicators this Monday, amid expectations for the quarterly results of large technology companies and awaiting the meeting of the US Federal Reserve.

According to data at the close of operations on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones of Industriales rose 0.24% or 82.76 points, to 35,144.31; and the selective S&P 500 also rose 0.24% or 10.51 units, to 4,422.30.

In the trading session this Tuesday, futures seem to be less optimistic and anticipate important falls despite the good results that have been published to date and that are expected to continue being that way.

For its part, Tesla’s total revenue of $ 11.96 billion increased 98% over the same quarter last year.

In the macro agenda highlights the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which will begin this Tuesday. Investors are also waiting for information on the central bank’s monetary policy. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue a statement when the meeting concludes on Wednesday, followed by President Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Also noteworthy is the publication on Thursday on the first estimate of GDP for the second quarter of 2021 in the United States, which is estimated to grow around 9%. In addition to the publication of results of the five largest technology companies: Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Facebook and Microsoft.

China requests arbitration from the World Trade Organization to challenge the US request before the WTO to impose measures against imports from China.

The US will maintain restrictions on its borders due to the advance of the delta variant, according to . yesterday.

Regarding cryptocurrencies, the distribution giant, Amazon, reconfirmed on Friday the interest in accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

In addition, the South Korean Finance Minister advanced yesterday that they are studying tightening the regulation of cryptocurrencies to avoid tax fraud.

The Asian giant will reduce gasoline prices by 100 yuan per ton from today and reduce the price of diesel by 95 yuan per ton (NDRC).

In the commodities market, West Texas in the US fell 0.08% to 71.92 dollars per barrel, while a barrel of Brent advanced 0.27% to 73.80 dollars.

The euro depreciates 0.19% against the US dollar to 1.1781 ‘greenbacks’.