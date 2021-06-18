Dow falls 1% after Fed’s Bullard statements

By Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh

Jun 18 (.) – The Dow Jones fell 1% on Friday after a senior Federal Reserve official said inflation was stronger than they had anticipated and that the central bank would take several meetings to decipher. how to reduce your massive bond purchases.

* The Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 were headed for their worst day in a month after James Bullard, head of the St. Louis Fed, said he was among seven officials forecasting rate hikes starting next year to contain inflation.

* The CBOE volatility index, Wall Street’s indicator of fear, shot up to 20.60 points, the highest since May 21, following its statements.

* “The comment has raised concerns about inflation, people wonder how transitory it really will be; most of the data shows increases of more than 3% towards the end of this year,” said Sam Stovall, strategist at CFRA Research.

* Stocks in New York were hit earlier in the week after the Fed unexpectedly signaled that it could begin to reduce stimulus earlier than expected, leaving the S&P on track to snap a three-week winning streak.

* However, investors were turning to tech stocks, focusing on the Fed’s projection that the economy will grow faster than expected this year, 7%.

* The S&P financial and energy sub-indices were down at least 1.8% each, on profit-taking in the best-performing sectors this year.

* At 1345 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 371.35 points, or 1.10%, to 33,452.10 points and the S&P 500 was down 31.41 points, or 0.74%, to 4,190.45. units. The Nasdaq, made up mainly of tech, lost 0.4%, the smallest loss among the major indices.

(Reported by Sagarika Jaisinghani, Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)