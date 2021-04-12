Dovizioso makes his debut with the Aprilia in Jerez

04/12/2021 at 10:39 AM CEST

Andrea Dovizioso, three times runner-up in the MotoGP world with Ducati and currently on sabbatical, will make his debut from this Monday at the Jerez-Ángel Nieto Circuit as an Aprilia tester in a test in which the reserves of four premier class teams will share the track. with the official riders the MotoE World Cup.

In MotoGP, the Honda, KTM, Yamaha and Aprilia test teams will ride on the Andalusian track to prepare for the following rounds of the World Championship of the specialty, scheduled at the Portuguese circuit of Portimao, first, and in Jerez later, reported the organization. Marc Márquez, who reappears in Portugal this weekend after almost ten months of injury, is not expected to take part in the test.

35-year-old Dovizioso left Ducati at the end of last season after thirteen seasons in MotoGP And now he will put on the table his extensive experience as a temporary Aprilia tester, a brand that this year has Spanish A as official driversLeix Espargaró and Italian Lorenzo Savadori. In Italy it is speculated that if the test goes well and the bike convinces Dovi, the Italian could return to the World Championship with Noale’s.

Several hypotheses are considered, but the ones that gain more force are that Dovizioso sign as an Aprilia tester in 2021 and return as a starter from 2022, participating this year in a grand prix as a ‘wild card’, or that Dovizioso be already headline this year and Savadori become a tester.

The presence in Jerez de Dani Pedrosa, runner-up in the MotoGP world three times and a KTM tester for three seasons.

These training sessions will take place over three days and for the MotoE World Cup they will be the second and last tests prior to the start of the World Championship, with the first scoring test included in the program of the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix, which will be played in Jerez from Friday April 30 to Sunday May 2 in the fourth event valid for the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 World Championship.

The electric motorcycle category of the World Cup developed the first official tests at the beginning of March in Jerez, with the Brazilian Eric Granado (One Energy Racing) as a great dominator.