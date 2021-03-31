“Dovizioso has a 90% chance of returning to MotoGP”

03/31/2021 at 2:30 PM CEST

Andrea DoviziosoRunner-up in the MotoGP world in 2017, 18 and 19, he is enjoying a sabbatical year at 35. The Italian rider, who did not reach an agreement to renew for Ducati and left the World Championship at the end of last season, but always with the idea of ​​returning to the paddock in 2022.

Meanwhile, he practices motocross to keep in shape and has closed a test to test the Aprilia in Jerez on April 12. In the first race of the season, the bike that Aleix Espargaró and Lorenzo Savadori now ride made a good impression and it could well be that Dovizioso could tie his future to Noale’s. But it is not the only possibility that he is considering.

His manager, Simone Battistella, has explained the Forli pilot’s plans on the ‘GPOne’ portal. “The tests always give feedback, either positive or negative. I think in this case they will be positive, because in the end we have already seen, in this race but also last year, that the Aprilia is doing well and was born well. I don’t have the most. minimal idea of ​​what will happen after this test, everything will depend on the future project. As Andrea has always said, the project is everything, he wants to return, but under certain conditions “.

Batistella does not rule out a wild card to run a race this season: “It may make sense at the time when you talk about a project in which Andrea can join the team in the future. At that time, depending on the development, an end race week could give much more accurate results than a test. But it would only be based on that, “he says.

The Italian representative is convinced that Dovizioso he will return to the queen class next year full time. “Andrea wants to come back. I’d say the odds are high, 90%. Or so I hope. However, it is still too early to talk about it, it is not a year in which all contracts expire, so things are not moving forward yet. There is plenty of time to evaluate any interest from the teams. MotoGP has been his life since 2002 and he loves it. “