Dove Cameron teases Kardashian sisters in funny video | INSTAGRAM

Dove Cameron is accused of mocking the famous Kardashian sisters at Tik Tok for their imitations.

One of the social networks that most obsess users on the Internet is Tik Tok. But not only ordinary people, but also hundreds of celebrities who keep shooting super fun videos. One of the favorite moments of celebrities in Tik Tok, was the Dove Cameron, where he showed that he is a great Tik Toker with his first video.

The beautiful actress imitated the Kardashian – Jenner sisters for her latest video on Tik Tok, an action that made her fans quite funny, however some people took it as a mockery of the models.

The ex-Disney girl recreates a scene from the famous series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, it is a conversation held by Kourtney Kardashian and Kriss Jenner, where they talk about the tensions that exist between the Kardashian sisters, which caused Kourt to leave said program.

Unsurprisingly, Cameron received much praise from her fans and followers for her imitation, in which she perfectly recreates the Kardashian sisters’ main gestures and body language while having a conversation at home.

Cameron did it so well that he shocked his fans with such a perfect imitation, so good that it caused netizens to think he was doing it with the intention of mocking.

This is one of several Tik Tok videos in which Dove Cameron imitates one of the Kardashian sisters. Kourtney, Kim and Khloé and amuses their followers on Tik Tok with their comical expressions. “Gonna need you to follow me on tik tok cause this actually took me ages: dovecameron” (“I’m going to need you to follow me on TikTok because this really took years … Very important: tiktok: dovecameron”). The charming actress wrote by sharing her funny clip on her official Instagram account.

One of the celebrities to applaud this Dove video was Jeremy Scott, the creative director for Moschino and a close friend of the American singer.

In addition to Dove, other celebrities have taken advantage of the Tik Tok app to also represent the Kardashian sisters, being one of the most recognized: Ashley Benson. Who has uploaded several videos to Tik Tok in which he imitates one or more of the sisters of the Kardashian clan – Jenner, and even his mother, Kriss Jenner, sometimes with the help of his wife, the famous and beautiful model, Cara Delevingne .

With the help of his wife, Cara, the blonde actress, Ashley Benson, also recreated a scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kourtney Kardashian has a mini story with her ex-husband, Scott Disick.

It could be said that Dove Cameron decided to follow the trend started by Ashley Benson, since making videos imitating the most famous sisters seems to be very good, since due to such fame and the way in which they act and carry out their “normal” lives ”They turn out to be very followed by users on the Internet. So making mini clips imitating their actions will always make many Internet users have a good time to laugh.

.