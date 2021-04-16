Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov added to Bellator 260

The second titular defense of Douglas lima as Welterweight Champion of Bellator it has already been programmed.

Lima will put his belt on the line to face the undefeated Yaroslav Amosov in the stellar of the Bellator 260.

MMA Junkie reported on the matchup this Thursday afternoon.

Lima, number six in Bellator’s pound-for-pound ranking, comes off his fourth loss with the promotion after being outscored by unanimous decision against Gegard mousasi in the contest that led the Bellator 250 in October 2020.

For the Brazilian that was his debut at 185 pounds.

Amosov, first in the welterweight rankings, raised his record with Bellator to 6-0 thanks to a split decision against Logan storley in the Bellator 252.

The 27-year-old Russian will hit the card with a 25-0 on his professional record.