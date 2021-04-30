Douglas Costa will not play for Bayern again due to injury

04/29/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Bayern Munich winger, Douglas costa, will not wear short with the Bavarian team again when he suffered from a fissure in his foot that has kept him apart since last February, according to Kicker. On loan until the end of the course, The player will have one more year of contract with Juventus.

The Brazilian, international with the Brazilian national team up to 31 times, has only been able to complete a total of 22 matches this season across all competitions. The former Shaktar suffered discomfort on matchday 20 of the Bundesliga against Hertha Berlin and has not left the infirmary since..

The player himself, who He has already been 15 encounters out of Flick’s plans, has recognized on more than one occasion his ordeal with injuries, something that led him to consider retirement two years ago, in an interview for The Players Tribune: “I had so many injuries that I thought about retiring, I wondered whether to continue playing or to quit, but then I would watch the games on television and realize that this sport was my passion. I can never be in good shape.”.

The Juventus – Bayern bridge

Douglas Costa will return to Juventus on June 30 after his assignment at Bayern. The winger, who has another year on his contract in Turin, has completed the bridge between the two clubs on several occasions. He signed for the Bavarian club in exchange for 30 million euros in 2015 from Ukrainian football.

After two seasons, the Germans loaned him to Turin for one season and This he owned at the end of it in exchange for 40 million euros. Two seasons later, and almost without prominence, the Brazilian He went back to Germany on loan. The international will return this summer to Turin with his future in the air.