Douglas Costa leaves Juventus and strengthens the Brazilian Guild

The Guild announced this Friday the return of the Brazilian attacker Douglas costa, who was loaned by Italian Juventus and will wear the shirt of the Porto Alegre football club at least until June 30, 2022.

Costa, 30 years old and who last season played on loan for Bayern Munich, could extend his contract until December 31, 2023 definitively in case Juventus does not exercise the option to extend his contract until June of that same year, according to a statement from the Guild.

The winger returns after a decade to the Guild, where he began his career with just 12 years at the club’s bases and played in the first team until 2009, when he was signed by Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine.

Subsequently, he wore the Bayern Munich shirt, a team with which he won the Bundesliga, a German Cup and the Club World Cup three times, and in 2017 he was transferred to Juventus.

Douglas Costa will play in #Gremio. It comes on loan for one season and with an option to buy from Juventus. His link with the club ends in June 2022 and, once this has happened, ✍️ a new contract with the Porto Alegre team. Via @jeremiaswernek – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 21, 2021

With the “Vecchia Signora”, Douglas Costa won the Italian Championship, the Italian Cup and the Super Cup on three occasions.

He was an international with the Brazilian soccer team and became the great catalyst for Brazil during the 2018 World Cup in Russia to the point that it was debated whether or not he should start, ahead of striker Gabriel Jesús.

