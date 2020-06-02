The Brazilian winger of Juventus, Douglas Costa, has been sincere in ‘The Player’s Tribune’ to the point of admitting that he was close to throwing in the towel and hanging up his boots because of the injuries. The player, passing through Ukrainian Shakhtar Donestk and Bayern Munich before going to Juve, assured that it was not easy.

05/25/2020

Act at 21:47

CEST

SPORT.es

“So many injuries have hit me that sometimes I have wondered if I should continue playing. But then I would watch the games on television and I remembered that soccer was my passion and that I could still continue playing at high levels,” explained the attacker. Once the bad drink of one injury after another has been overcome, he takes it with humor. “I always say to Alex Sandro I have more resonances than games played. “

The colorful footballer from Bianconero even admits asking for psychological help. “Every time I get injured again, I wonder what I have done wrong; I think because of them I have never been in top shape. Because of this, I asked a professional for help, who helps you see how episodes of your childhood can influence your state. “

Douglas Costa He has been out of the field of injury due to up to three different times this season and has only been able to enjoy 18 games between Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italia and the Champions League. Of all of them, only one has contested it from start to finish.

.