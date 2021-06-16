Doug Liman to go to space with Tom Cruise and laughs at Jeff Bezos’ journey

Some time ago they confirmed that director Doug Liman and actor Tom Cruise will make the first movie ever shot in space.

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, confirmed that he will make a space trip aboard one of his rockets called Blue origin. Days after this, the Virgin Group director, Richard Branson, also commented on his plans to do something similar. But the director Doug liman consider that they do not go far enough to be considered outer space.

“It’s good. If we can inspire children to study science. I grew up dreaming of going to space ”. Doug Liman said. “I’m a bit skeptical about it because Blue Origin doesn’t go very high. It is space, but it is not. I really believe that the moon or beyond is space ”.

The ship in which you will travel Jeff bezos, will take off on July 20 and soar more than 60 miles above Earth for just 11 minutes. The unofficial limit for when the Earth’s atmosphere stops and “space” begins, is known as the Kármán Line, which is described as approximately 100 kilometers above sea level. So, Doug liman would be right if Jeff bezos he does not cross that threshold on his journey.

The space movie is having more problems than expected.

The journey of Doug liman Y Tom cruise into space is being delayed by the pandemic and by not getting space insurance.

“From the first conversations we’ve had about the movie… The insurance issue has been a central part of the conversations.” Doug Liman said. “So we wouldn’t be talking about this movie if we hadn’t. I discovered a way to navigate the insurance component. So we’ve looked it up, but there wouldn’t have been a conversation about this movie without finding out about insurance… One of the first conversations was about insurance, because of the pandemic… You can’t make a movie without having an insurance conversation. And if you’re talking about going into outer space, or you’re talking about filming in London in the heart of the pandemic, you know, insurance will determine if that’s really possible. “

