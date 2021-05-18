Doubts due to public presence in Euro 2021, concern Indian strain covid 19 | National teams

There are just over three weeks until the opening of Euro 2021 and there is no guarantee of a public presence in the stands, despite the fact that in countries like England a match with 20,000 fans has already been authorized.

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston admitted that India’s covid 19 coronavirus variant is a threat to returning fans to stadiums.

Although he praised the success of the FA Cup final on Saturday, which had 21,000 spectators at Wembley, in Leicester’s 1-0 victory against Chelsea and understood that in the last two Premier League dates they expect some 10,000 fans to accompany to his teams, he said that the new strain of coronavirus means that the presence of fans at Euro 2020 in the United Kingdom is not guaranteed.

“This was the biggest sporting event in the UK for 14 months. The largest gathering of over 20,000 for 14 months and that’s a huge milestone. The fact that we have reached this point is quite remarkable. We could not have done it if we had not been comfortable with the roadmap, if the vaccination program had not gone well and other tests had gone well. So that in itself should be seen as a success. But variants are called worrying variants for a reason: they are cause for concern. We want as many fans as possible to return to the stadiums, I hope we get there, but it completely depends on the variants, Huddleston said.

The United Kingdom begins in the next few hours the third phase of the Government’s health plan, which will relax many of the restrictions currently in force. That will mark the future of the public presence in the continental tournament.

These are precisely the steps that are being carefully followed on this side of the world for the Copa América, which has not decided whether or not it will allow fans to enter the tournament, currently based in Argentina and Colombia.