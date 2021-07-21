Doubts cleared in the United States: JaVale McGee will be chosen for the Olympics

The jTokyo Olympics they are already here. A year late, but in a few days the most luxurious international tournament in the world of sports starts. And in the context of basketball, all the lights are on the United States. The biggest favorite to take the gold during these next few weeks will be the North Americans and the roster that Gregg Popovich will lead is already closed.

The injuries and physical problems of Bradley Beal have brought Keldon Johnson, the young talent of the San Antonio Spurs, to the Japanese capital. And at the exit of Kevin Love from the call of the American team, a replacement of guarantees is already known: JaVale McGee, which according to several US media was competing with Christian Wood for the square until a few hours ago. Squad closed to get Olympic gold.