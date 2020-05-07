The Moon emits carbon ions, contradicting the old theory that volatile and easily vaporizable elements such as carbon have been depleted

The surface of the Moon emits carbon ions, which contradicts the old theory that volatile and easily vaporizable elements such as carbon have been depleted in our satellite, and raises new questions about how it was formed, according to a study that publishes Science Advances.

Research signed by various universities and institutes of Tokyo indicates that the findings support the hypothesis that the Moon contains volatile carbon that was originally embedded in it during its formation or was otherwise acquired billions of years ago.

The prevailing theory about the formation of our satellite is that it arose after a great impact between the Young earth and an object the size of Mars and is based on the idea of ​​a depleted modern Moon, so the new results “could have far-reaching implications” for understanding how it came into existence.

The first analyzes of samples from lunar missions Apollo led scientists to believe that volatile elements were a thing of the Moon’s past.

However, studies of the last decade have questioned this hypothesis of a “dry” Moon, revealing the presence of volatile water and carbon on the surface.

To determine whether in the Moon there is still carbon “Autochthonous”, the team led by Shoichiro Yokota of the University of Osaka He used a map of lunar carbon ion emissions derived from observation data taken by the lunar orbiter Kaguya for a year and a half.

Furthermore, they studied whether there could be an additional external source for carbon emissions observed by the orbiter, for which they estimated the average carbon atoms of the solar wind (the flow of charged particles from the Sun) and of the collisions with volatile micrometeoroids, which supply carbon to the Moon.

The scientists determined that “neither source It is capable of supplying the amount of carbon atoms that the Moon emits regularly. “

Furthermore, they discovered differences by geographical areas in lunar carbon ion emissions. The large basalt plains emit much more than the highlands, differences that the team says may respond more to the satellite’s old carbon stocks than to contributions from outside sources.

With information from EFE