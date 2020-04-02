The iPad Pro (2020) are already with us. At Applesfera we have an extensive analysis of these new wonders. With the renewal could be taken for granted that these new models incorporate the already famous U1 chip and yet there are certain doubts about it.

Spatial awareness, this is the U1 chip

The ultra wideband U1 chip present in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max equips the device with spatial awareness. It is a chip that works at 6 to 8GHz and enables accurate detection from other devices. In today’s iPhone it allows us, for example, to point to another iPhone so that AirDrop indicates to whom we want to send something among several possible results. In addition this is the chip that will allow the use of the more than rumored AirTags, the small “tags” of object tracking.

The version code IOS 13.4 seemed to indicate The newly introduced iPad Pro came with 6GB of RAM and U1 chips. The amount of memory has been confirmed but the presence of the U1 chips is still a mystery. We have several tests:

In iOS 13.4 the iPad Pro (2020) do not show, in the settings, the switch to disconnect the U1 chip that was added in iOS 13.3.1.

In iOS 13.4 these same iPads also do not use the directional AirDrop function like the iPhone 11 does.

Apple does not mention the presence of the U1 chip in either the product marketing or its press release.

Earlier in the week, when iFixit disassembled the new iPad Pro, it said it had found no traces of the new chip. On the other hand, they recognize that they have yet to investigate a part of the motherboard that is under a protective layer of radio frequencies.

According to FCC records, iPad Pro (2020) operate at a maximum frequency of 5GHz. Meanwhile, iPhone 11s operate up to a maximum of 8GHz.

With this information, two conclusions can be drawn: that the chip is not present in the new iPad Pro or that is present and disabled. It is plausible to think that Apple keeps the U1 chip deactivated until it can give it more functionality with, for example, the arrival of the AirTags. On the other hand, it seems somewhat strange to have to request a double authorization from the FCC for the same product, especially when the U1 chip is already known to everyone and it is not necessary to “hide” it while waiting for another product yet to be presented.

For now we will have to wait for a complete disassembly of the new iPad Pro to confirm with certainty if it has a U1 chip.

