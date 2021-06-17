Doubts about the true nature of the asteroid Psyche

For a long time it was thought that the metallic asteroid known as Psyche (Psyche) was the iron-rich and externally exposed core of a small planet that did not finish forming during the infancy of the solar system. However, new research suggests that the asteroid might not be as metallic or as dense as previously thought. If its nature is not what has been attributed to it, the origin of this star and its history could be very different from what is believed.

There is a lot of interest in Psyche because, if its nature is what was believed, it would offer the opportunity to study a planetary core up close with nothing to cover it. NASA plans to start its Psyche mission in 2022, with 2026 as the expected year for the spacecraft to reach the asteroid.

The team led by David Cantillo, from the University of Arizona in the United States, has concluded that Psyche is made up of 82.5% metal, 7% pyroxene with low iron content and 10.5% of carbonaceous chondrite that was probably transported to the asteroid by impacts from other asteroids.

Previous analyzes of Psyche’s composition led those researchers to estimate that it could contain up to 95% metal.

The lower density calculated in the new study, as well as the lower metallic content than previously attributed to it, suggest that Psyche has undergone a more intense transformation during its history than previously believed.

In addition, it is possible that, instead of being an intact aborted planet core, it could be closer to being a pile of rubble, a structure similar to that of another well-studied asteroid: Bennu. The University of Arizona is a major participant in NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which extracted samples from Bennu’s surface that are now on their way to Earth aboard a capsule that the mothership will drop when it passes near our planet in 2023.

Artistic recreation of the asteroid Psyche. (Image: NASA JPL / Caltech / ASU)

The possibility that Psyche is a pile of rubble is somewhat surprising, but the fact is that the new data shows low density values, despite its high metallic content, as Cantillo argues.

The asteroid Psyche was first sighted by an Italian astronomer in 1852, being the 16th asteroid discovered.

From an exclusively mercantile, mining-focused point of view, the asteroid Psyche has been estimated to be worth $ 10 trillion (a figure that can be written as a one followed by nineteen zeros). The results of the new study will likely devalue it, but it will be only a little bit. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)