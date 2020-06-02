MADRID, June 2 (.). In May, Spain experienced a rare improvement in the long-term sustainability of its pension system, but the data gave no reason to celebrate because it was primarily the result of the coronavirus crisis and the increase in deaths among the elderly.

Spain has been one of the European countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with a total of 27,127 deaths. More than 80% of deaths have been people age 70 and older.

The old-age dependency ratio – a rough measure of the number of workers supporting a retiree, indicating how sustainable a pension system is – increased to 2.56 in May from 2.3 in April, according to the data released by Social Security on Tuesday.

During the last decade, the indicator has been constantly decreasing towards 2, the level that normally means that the system is no longer sustainable.

“Investment” is an exceptional situation … Part of the improvement comes from the most dramatic part of the crisis, that is, the deaths among pensioners, “said José Ignacio Conde-Ruiz, deputy director of the FEDEA reflection group.

However, the crisis has also caused delays in early retirement applications due to economic uncertainty, while state aid to workers on leave of absence has preserved many jobs for now, but the situation could easily be reversed when it ends. , said.

“The labor market is very vulnerable, the workforce is preserved thanks to aid (ERTES),” added Conde-Ruiz.

Last week’s data showed that some 30,000 more people left Spain’s state pension system in the first four months of 2020 than in the same period in 2019, which authorities attributed, at least in part, to the pandemic.

At the same time, fewer pensioners signed up for the system in January-April, as government offices were closed due to a nationwide blockade.

Like most European countries, Spain has a pay-as-you-go pension system. It costs € 135 billion annually and reforms are currently underway to make it more sustainable. (Report by Belén Carreño, edition by Andrei Khalip and Gareth Jones)