Doubts about the European stock exchanges in a day of few references

However, a few minutes after the opening, the main indices of the Old Continent begin to register declines. The Dax fell 0.19% and the Mib, 0.06%; while Cac 40 rises 0.03% and FTSE 100, 0.22%. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell 0.11%.

“The markets seem to regain some calm after the sales at the end of last week. The IRRs return to levels prior to the Fed after the initial strong rise and subsequent fall even greater ”, they point out from Renta 4.

Powell could take advantage of his appearance today before a congressional subcommittee in which he will discuss his response to Covid and economic developments to clarify the Fed’s position to the market.

“From our point of view, and despite the less condescending tone of the Fed last Thursday (dot plot anticipates two increases for 2023), the exit strategies of the main central banks will continue to be marked by patience (incomplete recovery, especially due to the employment side, and an upturn in inflation that for the moment they continue to consider transitory) ”, the bank’s experts also add.

Link Securities analysts believe that the European banking sector, one of the great “victims” of the last week, should react, more sooner than later, as the American did yesterday.

They do not rule out that “in the coming months the“ noise ”that the announcement by the Fed of the start of the stimulus withdrawal process will generate in the markets, something that we consider normal given the strength with which the economy is recovering “and the threat posed by” high inflation “to it, raises volatility in the stock markets, causing specific corrections like last week”.

However, they still “think that it is necessary to maintain certain exposure to equities, especially to the securities / sectors that benefit the most from the economic recovery underway, which, in addition, are in many cases those that present more attractive valuations from a point of view. of fundamental point of view ”.

Read more

Finally, it should be noted that on the macro agenda for the day, the publication in the euro area of ​​the preliminary reading for June of the consumer confidence index stands out, while in the US the number of second-hand home sales for the month will be released. of May.

We do not expect these figures to have any impact on the performance of the European and US equity markets, so we will have to keep a close eye on other benchmarks such as the dollar or long-term bond yields. The euro gives way against the dollar and trades at $ 1,190.

The dollar paused to catch its breath on Tuesday as traders await testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for further guidance on the central bank’s recent turnaround in its monetary policy outlook, as the cryptocurrencies were receiving purchase orders again.

The greenback has risen sharply since the Fed last week signaled an earlier-than-expected rise in interest rates, although on Monday it eased back a bit from that rise.

Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer said “there has been a significant shift (at the Fed) from a dove stance (in favor of monetary easing) to a slightly hawkish stance (in favor of a tightening)” .

“We have had a bit of cleaning up positions,” he added.

“Everybody was mega-dollar short, and that has largely been cleaned up, and now we take a little breather before the next move up,” he said.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were recovering after Monday’s crash, when the tightening of measures against crypto-trading and crypto mining in China, as well as technical factors, affected these assets.

On Tuesday they remained above May lows, with bitcoin at $ 32,929, but the environment remained fragile. “FONGO (fear of not getting out on time) tides are coming in,” said Chris Weston, chief analyst at Pepperstone brokerage.

“Ethereum looks very ugly and if cryptocurrencies are an asset that moves with emotions, you have to be very ‘HODLer’ to hold them and not seek some kind of hedge,” he added, using cryptocurrency market jargon to refer to investors with long positions (who have invested to benefit from a rise in a security).

Benchmark Brent oil in Europe rose 0.36% to $ 75.16 per barrel, while West Texas rose 0.10% to $ 73.19.

Wall Street closed with gains yesterday and the Dow Jones rose 1.76% in a rebound from last week’s losses, influenced by the economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve The S&P 500 advanced 1.40% and the Nasdaq 0.79%.

Futures anticipate a pause on the other side of the Atlantic. Dow Jones futures are up 0.07% and S&P 500 futures up 0.01%; while those of the Nasdaq yield 0.14%.