Many countries start their lack of confidence due to the need to reactivate their economies, despite the fact that fears of a flare-up are many, after the more than 270,000 deaths in the world due to the pandemic that has not ceased in the United States or Brazil.

This Saturday, Putin commemorated in Moscow the 75th anniversary of the victory against Nazi Germany in World War II and honored the victims and veterans. Her solitary picture, depositing a bouquet of red roses, at the grave of the unknown soldier, perfectly reflects the crisis in which the world is immersed.

Russia is registering about 10,000 new infections a day and has increased its prevention measures. In other countries, economic suffocation forces us to think of a progressive but cautious return to normality.

In China, where this pandemic emerged in December, the reopening of shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, sports facilities, tourist sites and libraries was authorized, with conditions.

In Europe, the continent most affected by the disease, with 153,000 deaths, countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain and France begin to emerge from confinement, without much certainty and with many doubts.

The European Commission on Friday asked the 27 EU member countries not to allow entry into their territory until June 15.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked for great caution because there is a high risk of a second wave of infections if the rules of hygiene and social distancing are not respected.

– “Social discipline” –

In Spain, except in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the most affected areas, citizens will be able to meet groups of up to ten people on Monday, stay on terraces with limited capacity or go to shops without having to make an appointment.

Burials and wakes will also be allowed.

Now “social discipline is more necessary than ever,” warned Health Minister Salvador Illa.

Spain, with more than 26,000 deaths from coronavirus, has planned a phase-out plan for unconfinement until the end of June.

In Germany, where the lack of confidence has already started, the Bundesliga will resume. In France, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has insisted that “life after May 11”, the date on which a progressive return to normality begins, “will not be as before.”

The country partially reopens schools on Monday, a resumption of classes that has been a puzzle for educational leaders and that generates concern in families.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address citizens on Sunday and could launch a slight easing of confinement, but big announcements are not expected in this country where there were already more than 31,000 deaths, the most tragic number of Europe and the second most serious in the world, after the United States.

“We will be very very cautious … because the data we have every day shows that we have not got rid of it,” said Environment Minister George Eustice.

– Various treatments tested –

This Saturday, Europe Day, the 27 heads of state and government of the EU appealed to solidarity to emerge “stronger” from the crisis, despite their problems in formulating a common response to this calamity.

“Our goal is for Europe to emerge stronger from the pandemic and the COVID-19 crisis,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked in a joint video.

“In these moments of health crisis and pain I think of Europe as our common home, our home, our refuge,” said the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, in the video.

In the United States, the country most affected by COVID-19, the number of daily deaths stood at 1,635 on Friday. The total of deaths exceeds 77,000, according to the latest official figures, but several states began to relax their confinement.

On Friday, the country published that unemployment stood at 14.7% in April, a figure never seen for almost a century.

More than four months after the emergence of the new coronavirus, no treatment has yet been shown to be effective, but some positive data is beginning to appear among the more than 800 ongoing clinical trials in countries such as China, the United States and France.

Several treatments are being tested, such as remdesivir, an experimental antiviral against Ebola that manages to block the replication of other viruses, including RNA, which includes coronaviruses. However, its effectiveness against COVID-19 has yet to be demonstrated.

Tests are also carried out with hydroxychloroquine, a derivative of chloroquine, which acts against numerous viruses, including Sars-CoV-2 (the scientific name for coronavirus), with the treatments used in AIDS patients and the efficacy of blood plasma transfusions from cured patients.

– “Let’s get out of this” –

In Latin America, Brazil is the country most affected by the pandemic with nearly 150,000 cases and some 10,000 deaths. On Friday, it registered 751 deaths from coronavirus, a record number.

These data are however questioned by the scientists, who mention a real balance of cases up to 15 times higher than the official one, given the country’s inability to carry out generalized tests.

In Mexico, the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, denied that there is a real hidden death toll from coronavirus in the country’s capital, which would be three times higher than the official one, as the American newspaper The New York Times pointed out. .

The person in charge stressed that there are cases of deceased people “with the clinical characteristics of COVID” but that have not been diagnosed and therefore are not included in the official statistics, which must be completed.

The Mexican government reported 31,522 positive cases and 3,160 deaths from COVID-19. In the capital, Mexico City, there were 696 fatalities.

In Nicaragua, the NGO Amnesty International reported that at least 12 Nicaraguan opponents imprisoned in “precarious conditions” for dissenting from the government of Daniel Ortega show symptoms of COVID-19 and do not receive medical assistance.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) predicted on Friday that the pandemic will have devastating repercussions on the Latin American labor market and will target the poorest, exacerbating “inequality” in the region.

The study, carried out with Cornell University in the United States in 17 countries between March 27 and April 30, offered worrying data on unemployment, the closure of family businesses, a slowdown in the receipt of family remittances from abroad or child malnutrition. .

The poorest lose their jobs because “working from home is a luxury that many lower-income households cannot afford,” the IDB report said.

In Argentina, soccer star Diego Maradona donated a signed shirt with the dedication “Let’s get out of this” to a vulnerable neighborhood in Buenos Aires. The initiative allowed gathering 90 kilos of food and an important quantity of protection material that will be distributed in the neighborhood.

“Diego must have no idea what he did for us, it is priceless,” said Marta Gutiérrez, a resident of the René Favaloro neighborhood, about 50 km from Buenos Aires.

burs-bl / es