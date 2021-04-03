Doubts about a positive for coronavirus who attended the massive Love of Lesbian concert in Barcelona

At least one of the 5,000 people who attended the Love of Lesbian group’s concert without distance on Saturday 27 March at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona would have tested positive for coronavirus, informs the Cope.

The recital brought together 5,000 people without distance and it was a pilot test launched by Festivals for Culture to promote a sector, that of live music, badly hit by the pandemic.

According to Cope, this person attended a private dinner on Friday and the next day he attended the concert. Like all attendees, he was subdued to an antigen test which gave negative result.

Later, on Tuesday, one of those attending Friday’s dinner tested positive for coronavirus and the person who went to the concert repeated the test, this time testing positive. In fact, all but one of the diners at that dinner, according to Cope, have contracted the virus and most, including the concert goer, are developing symptoms.

Those attending the concert gave their information to the organization so that it could monitor their cases in the event that they test positive, as has happened on this occasion.

Festivals for Culture, as collected by the Cope chain, has called for prudence. “If you tested negative on the AT (antigen test) it means that your viral load it was not such as to have the ability to transmit the virus“They say from the organization, which insists that it is not a failure and that safety regulations were met at all times.

On April 10, when the concert is 15 days old, the Catalan Government’s health department is scheduled to publish a report with the results of the pilot test.