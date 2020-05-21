© .

More than 80% of Latinos want state aid to reach all immigrant families./.

The Latino community is the one suffering most from the double crisis of the coronavirus.

On the one hand, health, because along with blacks they are the ones who are suffering the most, and on the other, the economic one. The virus has not distinguished origin or migratory status, but Washington has done so when deciding who to help, something that has made this minority a double victim due to their greater vulnerability.

Now, while the HEROES Act – a new and massive fiscal stimulus – is being debated in Congress, they demand more equitable treatment by elected officials than that received by the CARES Act.

In a survey closed just a few days ago by Latino Decisions for the SOMOS and Unidos US organizations, 91% of them ask for unemployment insurance to be extended so that all those who lose their jobs can receive benefits and 88% want there to be a Second stimulus check with maximum payments of $ 1,200 per adult taxpayer and $ 500 per child.

And this time no one is left out. 85% want undocumented workers who work outside their homes, are essential or pay taxes with ITIN also receive them.

The alternative is very negative because, as Henry Muñoz, co-founder of SOMOS healthcare, said on Wednesday, “we have been in the recovery phase for a month and our communities are still reporting major problems with basic needs.” This person in charge of a network of community doctors in NYC, explained that the situation revealed by the disease confirms “systemic inequalities”.

And it is reflected in the survey.

50% of respondents nationwide reveal that they have had trouble putting food on their tables or buying medicine. The situation is worse in states like Texas, Arizona, and New York and New Jersey. More than a third have lost their jobs and 46% have seen their work hours cut.

Four out of 10 Latinos have trouble paying rent or mortgage, 32% have trouble applying for unemployment benefits and one in five has had a sharp drop in income as an entrepreneur or has had to close their business .

In a health crisis, 24% have lost their health insurance in addition to employment.

These are the figures of the crisis and the exclusions from the CARES Act.

According to the survey, millions have received nothing, including almost half of the households in which they do not earn more than $ 25,000 annually and 31% of US-born Latinos.

The children or relatives of an undocumented but taxpayer (with ITIN) have not received a dollar, nor have 45% of immigrants in this community.

Those who have received it, given the extent of the pandemic, believe that the money is not enough and that more will be needed for the following months.

This community is also seeing the companies they have started fall. 45% of small Latino and black entrepreneurs believe they will close in six months according to the Global Strategy survey for Color of Change and Unidos US. The bank has also left them aside and PPP credits have come in droppers and in low amounts.

“We are talking about large percentages of Latinos reporting that they have problems buying food and medicine,” Munoz lamented about the situation of a minority that represents 13% of voters in the country. “When you have a stimulus program that leaves more than 30% of the members of our community out, it is not surprising that they feel excluded. That is why we strongly support the Heroes Act and place our trust in the support of local systems and community doctors. ”

“The coronavirus pandemic is devastating Latino families and the data confirms what we see in our communities,” explained Congressman Joaquin Castro who participated in the presentation of these data on Wednesday. The HEROES Act that sponsors your party and provides for the payment of aid to undocumented taxpayers, “is a step in the right direction to ensure that all taxpayer working families receive financial aid.”

Casto did not fail to remember that this package needs approval by the Senate where the majority is Republican and opposed to much of this legislation.

Paying rent is a serious concern for 68% of Latinos surveyed by Latino Decisions. 64% also lose sleep due to losing their job and a similar percentage worry about being without health insurance. But what worries more families is that their children are left behind in school.

This would be the topic that parents, grandparents, uncles, cousins ​​and neighbors would be talking about if they could meet because it is what worries 81% of Latinos.

Education is a crucial step in social mobility and many young people who are finishing their studies this year are the first generation of families to attend the University. Getting to the doors of this and getting the title is one of the tasks in which there had been progress. But the arrival of the virus and the distance classes with less teacher support are leaving many nights blank for families who are joined by daily worries with uncertainty about their dreams.

The Census Bureau has taken the pulse of the Americans, everyone, and these are some of the conclusions.

10%

Adults have not had enough food on some or many occasions.

$ 196

A week is what Americans spend on average a week buying food in stores or online.

4 out of 10

Adults say they have delayed going to the doctor for the pandemic in the past four weeks.

10.7%

They cannot pay the rent or mortgage on time and 3.2% have delayed these payments.

21.3%

You don’t trust being able to pay your rent or mortgage on time next month.

18.6%

Adults report feeling emotionally depressed on half or more days of the week

