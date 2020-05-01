During the month of March, the Department of the White House in charge of the “advocacy” for human rights in Latin America, presented a report in which the reasons why Venezuela is called a “narco regime” are exposed.

The report, called “Beyond the Narcostate Narrative, What U.S Drug Monitoring Data Says About Venezuela,” shows many contradictions.

It is well known that over the years, United States He wanted to give the image that he is the first human rights fighter in the world, that it is they who have the formula to guarantee good. Even showing that, objectively, they do not apply that way of acting at all.

Colombia, the largest producer. United States, the largest consumer. But the problem is Venezuela

This report presents percentage figures of how large the production of cocaine and other narcotics is in the main countries of northern South America (Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia and Venezuela) in order to publicize the main routes by which cocaine is transported to the United States and other nations in Europe.

The White House affirms that its sole intention is to demonstrate the important role that Venezuela has as a transit country for the illegal smuggling of drugs, thus contributing to the recovery of democracy in Venezuela.

The first part, with the title “Venezuela; a transit country for cocaine ”(Venezuela: a transit country for cocaine), explains how Bolivia, Peru and Colombia are the countries that cover the highest percentage of cocaine production in the area, and how Venezuela works as a highway for the smuggling it to the Caribbean and Europe.

However, they provide an image in which they themselves demonstrate that the largest number of excursions for non-commercial reasons are those from Ecuador and Colombia to Mexico and Guatemala.

It is from Colombia and Ecuador where most of the excursions start, which, in this case, would be considered as more suspicious for drug smuggling.

You can also see the almost minimal amount of trips that Venezuela takes to the Caribbean and other Central American nations. It is one more sign, of the many contradictions that presents the dialectic that the United States exposes against Venezuela.

Later they try to demonstrate by means of a graph the flow of cocaine over the years, using that of Colombia with that of Venezuela as a point of comparison, where it is explicitly shown how the Colombian is, compared to Venezuela, almost three times as high according to its own estimates.

It is also here where they mention the supposed existence of the so named “Cartel of the Suns” In pursuit of a discursive line in which they assume that, because the Constitutional President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, he rested his total confidence in his armed forces, -given him control over Venezuelan territory (which is absolutely normal) -, opened the possibility that corruption networks would grow.

Then they affirm, without any evidence on which to base themselves, of the existence of this cartel. It is clear that now, with its capitalist system suffering severe blows from the COVID-19, which brings it closer to its eradication, they increase their attempts to seize the resources of others.

At all costs. They don’t matter pandemics, it does not matter that they are the country with the most infected nor do they care about being the country with the most deaths, because at the end of the day, the only thing that interests them is the money.

So why is Venezuela so closely watched by the US anti-drug departments? The answer is simple, as it is a country that has pursued the drug trafficking, hindering the production and trafficking of drugs from Colombia.

The United States, having so much control over the Colombian territory and now the Ecuadorian one, cannot counter the high numbers of production and drug smuggling in those nations?

