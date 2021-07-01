double trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

When Disney has decided to make movies based on some of its most famous theme park attractions, the box office has responded, it certainly has! This time, and with almost two years of delay since its first date announced for October 2019, it is the adventure lived in ‘Jungle cruise‘the protagonist of a new adaptation that he has directed Jaume Collet-Serra (‘The orphan’, ‘Blue hell’).

In this funny trailer doublet we first see a version of the plot in which the protagonist is Frank Wolff, the character played by Dwayne johnson, to later discover a new montage in which the adventurous Lily Houghton, played by Emily blunt, is really the one that handles history.

With Quim Gutierrez Y Dani Rovira As surprise signings, the great assets of the production are, of course, its two protagonists, Blunt and Johnson. The unpredictable Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton are the characters that they embody in the film of which we already have an official synopsis:

“Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest and hires Frank’s questionable services to guide her downstream in La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine. In this epic quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree become known, Lily and Frank will face all kinds of difficulties. We will see how his destiny and also that of humanity hang by a thread ”.

With Edgar ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse plemons Y Paul giamatti Completing the cast of familiar faces, we are just over two months away from embarking on what may be one of the most entertaining adventures of the summer.

