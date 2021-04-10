Double tragedy: young man and his dog are killed in New York



Nassau County, Long Island.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario

A Jeep driver struck and killed a 30-year-old pedestrian and his dog in Massapequa, Long Island, reported the Nassau County Police Department.

The unidentified young man and his pet were trying to cross southbound Merrick Road around 7:51 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the 2003 Jeep, heading west, struck them.

“As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Physician. The victim’s dog was also fatally beaten, ”the statement said.

The 72-year-old driver stayed at the scene of the accident. The statement said the crime was ruled out, but details such as the speed of the car and the lighting of the road were not disclosed, Newsday said.

In 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, there were 1,414 pedestrians hit on Long Island and 60 killed. Of those, 905 were hit in Nassau, with 29 deaths, and 509 in Suffolk, with 31 deaths, according to the New York State Institute for Highway Safety Research and Management at the University of Albany.