While the Premier League analyzes when the resumption of the tournament will be, two players happened to be at the center of the controversy in the last hours. One of them was filmed using drugs, while the other was arrested for breaking the quarantine for a sexual encounter.

First, Alexandre Lacazette, an Arsenal figure, was filmed sniffing the dangerous drug “hippy crack”, One of the substances that is fashionable in the United Kingdom. The Daily Star newspaper published the video of the Frenchman and from the club they stated that it is a “private matter that will be dealt with internally.”

The risks of consuming “hippy crack” are high: can cause loss of coordination, loss of consciousness and even death due to lack of oxygen that reaches the brain. The effect of this drug lasts for about a minute and causes a feeling of drowsiness and relaxation, which can harm the brain.

For his part, Callum Hudson-Odoi, a Chelsea footballer, was detained in the early hours of the morning at his home after a woman called from home asking for medical assistance.

According to the British site The Sun, it could be known that Hudson-Odoi contacted the girl online and sent her a car to pick her up., despite the fact that it meant breaking the quarantine: “The report says that the Chelsea star asked the woman to come to their property wearing lingerie and that the couple exchanged flirty messages beforehand,” the English outlet said.

The truth is that the 19-year-old footballer He was detained for not obeying orders and organizing a sexual encounter in the middle of the quarantine. The girl’s health status is still unknown and it is not known if the symptoms are due to coronavirus.

