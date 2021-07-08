Double ration of Spain-France in the Martín Carpena

07/07/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Spanish men’s and women’s teams will play their respective preparation matches against France this Thursday. The Martin Carpena from Malaga it will host a basketball party with two top-level matches against teams whose rivalry is already historic.

With all the tickets sold for both dates, It is impossible to find a better setting for what will be the last preparation matches for Tokyo 2020 in Spanish territory.

The first to go into action will be Sergio Scariololo’s team. At 19:30 (Four), the Men’s National Team will go out on track for face France for the first time since the Rio 2016 Games.

Good memory in Rio 2016

The memories of that crash are more than good because Spain overwhelmed the French in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The team led by Sergio Scariolo comes to this match after collecting very good feelings in the first two tests against Iran.

The last two victories have served to warm up engines for the great game this Thursday. The French team will be presented with its final list and with desire to prove themselves on the track, since it is the first preparation meeting they dispute

Premiere of the female

For its part, Women’s Selection will play at 22.00 (Teledeporte) in a match that will mark the debut of the women’s team in Malaga and that will serve as a reunion after the well-deserved break after EuroBasket.

One of the great incentives will be to see Alba Torrens and Tamara Abalde, who return to the call. For his part Astou Ndour will drop, as he is in the ranks of the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. In the coming days, the pivot will return to work under Lucas Mondelo.