Double Olympic medalist died of Covid-19



Igaly received the title of Honorary Citizen of Athens in 2005.

Photo: Peter Kneffel / EFE

This Friday the unfortunate news of the death of Diána Igaly, champion and double medalist at the Olympic Games, under the discipline of shooting. The Hungarian athlete died at the age of 56 at cause of Covid-19.

The sad news was spread by the Hungarian Shooting Federation. Igaly’s family reported that the athlete had been hospitalized after being infected with Covid-19.

Hungarian skeet shooter Diána Igaly, an Olympic champion in Athens in 2004, has died at age 56. May she rest in peace. 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/nR9q8ICUyr – Visegrad 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@ visegrad24) April 9, 2021

Diána was a very successful athlete in her country, in addition to having been one of the athletes with greater international recognition in their discipline.

Igaly won his first international gold at the Moscow World Cup in 1990. This would be the beginning of a career that would go on continuous ascent since it would also win the world championship of Milan 1994, Barcelona 1998 and Lahti 2002, all these achievements under the Skeet mode. Diána also managed to get five European championships.

Olympiasiegerin Diana Igaly (56) am Coronavirus verstorben. Ruhe in Frieden! https://t.co/ZlWDUGqgdP#kronesport pic.twitter.com/KEP0ZJW5iI – Krone Sport (@kronesport) April 9, 2021

Diána was defeated by Covid-19, but left a legacy in Hungary

The most outstanding points of his career, beyond the four world championships, were the two Olympic medals that he obtained: bronze in Sydney 2000 and gold in Athens 2004.

Diána belonged to Hungarian Olympic Committee since 2012 and in 2013 it was chosen as President of the Sports Shooting Federation of the nation. In addition, Igaly received several personal decorations such as Hungarian Gold Merit Cross (2000) and the Cross of Merit of the Republic (2004).

In 2005, Diána Igaly received the title of Honorary Citizen of Athens.