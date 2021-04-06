“Double mutant” variant of the coronavirus arrived in the US

15 minutes. Scientists from Stanford University (California) have identified in the area a case of the new “double mutant” variant of the coronavirus, found for the first time in India, a spokeswoman for the educational center confirmed to Efe on Monday.

Researchers at the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory detected the presence of this strain in an infected person last week, which after appearing in India in March is spreading rapidly. To date, there was no evidence that it had reached the United States.

“This variant has the L452R mutation that we also find in the Californian strain, as well as another significant mutation, E484Q,” Stanford Health Care spokeswoman Lisa Kim told EFE.

In addition to the confirmed case, researchers are following seven other people who are suspected of also having been infected with this strain.

Easier docking

The variant has been named “double mutant” because it has undergone two mutations that are more easily coupled to cells. Although at the moment it is unknown if it is more infectious than other strains or if it has greater resistance to vaccine antibodies.

At the end of March, the Indian Consortium Insacog confirmed that this new mutation was detected mainly in the western state of Maharashtra.

“Analysis of samples from Maharashtra revealed that there has been an increase in samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations,” the report explained. And he adds that “these mutations have been found in approximately 15-20 percent of the samples and do not coincide with any previously cataloged VOC.”