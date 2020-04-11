Lali Espósito shared a video, nostalgic for not being able to provide a show for her fans. He used Tik Tok to help himself and moved his hips in this way. A twin of the singer even appeared!

Due to the current times, the Argentine artist Lali Esposito had to cancel his concerts.

Therefore, the Tik Tok videos are interesting for her and thus, recreate fun moments from her past performances on television or participate in different dance challenges.

In the last hours, he shared a new video that already brings together almost 1 million views and more than 1,500 comments. Without a doubt, he left them to his fans!

Helping herself with the mirror mode, Lali Esposito pretended to have a dancer with her (a double of herself) and danced, marking the movements of her hip with those tight jean pants.

The end was unexpected for the fans and even caused several laughs for the clarification of Argentina: “Yes, in the end I kiss myself.” An idol!

