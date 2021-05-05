Double grand slam in the Giants’ win over the Rockies

05/05/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

EFE

First base Brandon Belt hit a grand slam and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 12-4 in the first game of a double day. In the first episode Belt (5) sent the ball to the street with a full house, when two outs were recorded in the inning, on the pitches of the Venezuelan relief Jhoulys Chacín.

Catcher Buster Posey (7) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (5) hit home runs.

The victory went to closer Matt Wisler (1-2) in one and two-thirds inning.

For the Rockies the Dominican Ranger Raimel tapia (4) hit his fourth home run so far this season by hitting another grand slam. Tapia faced starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez and bounced the ball off him with a 422-foot drive over the top of right field. With his hit, Tapia, who connected once in four trips to the batter’s box and left his batting average at .317, sent to the register the runs of ranger Garrett Hampson, catcher Dom Núñez and third baseman Josh. Sources.

The defeat was carried by the Venezuelan starter Germán Márquez (1-3) in two thirds of the episode.

Hendricks defeats Kershaw

Starter Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his career while Kyle Hendricks pitched the full game for the Chicago Cubs, who overwhelmed the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 on Tuesday in the first game a doubleheader. Exactly 11 years after pitching 1 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in what was his shortest start, Kershaw (4-3) lasted less in this one. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs and four hits, including an RBI single by Anthony Rizzo and a three-run double by David Bote. He faced nine batters in a 39-pitch inning as his ERA increased from 2.09 to 2.95. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.

In contrast, Hendricks (2-3) pitched a seven-round full game, allowed seven hits, a home run and a run on his way to victory.

Ranger Jake Marisnick (3) hit the fairway in the sixth solo episode.

In Game 2 of the series, third baseman David Bote hit a winning-run RBI single and the Cubs beat the Dodgers 4-3. The Cubs “swept” the doubleheader after beating the Dodgers 7-1 in the first game of the afternoon. In the ninth inning, Bote singled to right field and drove in the run for the ultimate lead.

Puerto Rican pinch hitter Javier Báez (8) sent the ball to the street in the eighth inning, with a runner ahead and tied the score 3-3. Baez’s home run traveled 391 feet over the left-field fence, off pitches from relief Mitch White.

The victory was credited to closer Justin Steele (1-0) in one episode. For the Dodgers the loser was closer Garrett Cleavinger (0-2) in a third of the inning.

Brinson and Anderson punish the Diamondbacks

Ranger Lewis Brinson and third baseman Brian Anderson struck two home runs of three runs each one for the Miami Marlins, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3. Brinso (1) got the ball out of the field in the eighth inning leading two runners ahead, while Anderson (2) connected it in the first inning, also when he had two teammates in circulation.

The victory was credited by relief Richard Bleier (2-0) in one-episode work. Arizona’s ninth lost to reliever Kevin Ginkel (0-1) in just a third of an episode.

Ynoa achieves a grand slam

The Dominican starter Huascar Ynoa hit a grand slam and on the mound he pitched seven innings in a dominant two-way performance, leading to the Atlanta Braves to beat the Washington Nationals 6-1. Ynoa found a 427-foot relay Tanner Rainey fastball to center field in the sixth inning, extending her left arm in the continuation like a polished slugger. It was the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since the Cincinnati Reds’ Anthony DeSclafani hit one on June 23, 2018. Ynoa hit the home run in his last start and was 4-of-5 at the plate in his two. previous departures. The Dominican, who is hitting .385 (5-of-13) this season, drove the ball out of the field with a 427-foot ball over center field. Ynoa sent the ringtone to shortstop Dansby Swanson, Venezuelan catcher William Contreras and Dominican ranger Cristian Pache. On the mound, Ynoa (3-1), who came in with the lowest ERA among Atlanta starters, allowed a dirty run in the seventh and four hits overall, having little trouble against Washington’s lineup.

The Venezuelan ranger Ronald Acuña Jr. (10) also took the ball off the field and established himself as the sole leader of the Major Leagues in the home run section. At the end of the game, Acuña was closely followed by four home run runners-up, with nine each. This time the Venezuelan hit a four-corner hit in the fifth inning, with no runners ahead, against pitches from starter Joe Ross. Acuña Jr. broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning.

For the Nationals the defeat was carried by Ross (2-2) in 5 1/3 innings.

Giancarlo Stanton hits home run in Yankees win

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run, four-corner hit Tuesday Tuesday that catapulted the New York Yankees 7-3 win over Houston Astros. Stanton hit the ball into the fairway in the first inning leading a runner ahead, with no outs in the inning.

On the mound the victory was credited to the relief Lucas Luetge (2-0) in one episode. For the Astros the defeat was carried by the relay Brandon Bielak (1-1) in one and two thirds inning.

Two McCutchen home runs in the Phillies win

Ranger Andrew McCutchen hit with a pair of solo homers and led the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. McCutchen (4) bounced the ball off the field in the first inning, with no runners ahead. In the third inning McCutchen returned to send the ball to the other side of the fence, also alone. Both home runs were hit on pitches by starter Eric Lauer.

The victory was scored by starter Aaro Nola (3-1) in six episodes. For the Brewers the loser was Lauer (1-1) in six full innings.

Home run rain on the Tigers

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts unleashed a veritable barrage of home runs on Tuesday the Boston Red Sox over the Detroit Tigers, who fell 11-7. Bogaerts got the ball out the other side of the fence in the second inning, leading a runner ahead. In that same entry the ranger Alex Verdugo also connected from four corners, solitary.

Later, Ranger Hunter Renfro and Puerto Rican outfielder Enrique Hernández also blew the baton. Hernandez bounced the ball in the eighth inning, with no runners in the way, as he punished the shots by Dominican closer José Cisnero.

The victory was scored by starter Nick Pivetta (4-0) in five innings. The Tigers lost to starter Michael Fulmer (1-2) in two-thirds of the inning.

Garcia seals the victory of the Twins

Cuban ranger Adolis García hit a two-run home run in the 10th on Tuesday that completed the Minnesota Twins comeback 6-3 over Texas Rangers. Garcia had three hits, including his seventh home run, and finished with three RBIs. Garcia got the ball out of the field in the 10th inning by catching relief streamer Brandon Waddell, with a runner in front, when an out was recorded in the inning.

The victory was credited to the Dominican relay Joely Rodríguez (1-1) in one episode. For the Rangers the defeat was carried by Waddell (0-1) in two thirds of the inning.

The White Sox pass over the Reds

Cuban first baseman José Abreu got the ball out on Tuesday and starter Dylan Cease pitched six solid innings for the Chicago White Sox, who shut out the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 in series game Interleague. Abreu hit a four-corner hit in the second inning, solo, against starter Jeff Hoffman’s job, with no runners ahead.

On the mound, Cease (2-0) en route to victory allowed one hit and retired 11 via strikeout. The Reds’ loss was carried by Hoffman (2-2) in two 1/3 innings.

Indians top Royals 7-3

Pinch hitter Jake Bauers hit a home run for two touchdowns and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3. Bauers hit a full return in the eighth with a runner on the trails to beat relief relay Tyler Zuber with two outs in the inning.

The victory on the mound was credited to relief Nick Wittgren (1-1) in a full inning.

For the Royals, Venezuelan catcher Salvador Pérez (7) threw the ball into the fairway in the fifth inning, with no teammates on the way against pitches from relief Sam Hentges. The defeat was carried by relief Josh Staumont (0-1) in two-thirds of the inning.

Irvin leads the Athletics victory from the mound

Starter Cole Irvin pitched eight innings and led the triumph of the Oakland Athletics, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1. To get the win, Irvin (3-3) pitched eight full innings, allowed three hits, one run, walked and retired nine batters via strikeout.

Designated hitter Mitch Moreland (4) hit the other side of the fence in the second inning, with a teammate leading.

The Blue Jays’ loss was carried by starter Anthony Kay (0-2) in four innings.