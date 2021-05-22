Double grand slam in 20-1 Braves win

05/22/2021 at 7:25 AM CEST

EFE

Venezuelan ranger Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam in the second inning, compatriot pinch hitter Ehire Adrianza added another grand slam in the eighth and the Atlanta Braves hit seven home runs for beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 20-1. The Braves became the first team in history Major League Baseball hitting seven or more home runs in a game that included two grand slams. Acuña Jr. (14) sent the ball to the street over the top of right field with a full house. The Venezuelan blew the ball 355 feet off the pitches of starter Tyler Anderson and pushed the runs of shortstop Dansby Swanson, catcher Kevan Smith and Cuban ranger Guillermo Heredia to the register. With his home run, Acuña Jr. remains in the lead in the Major Leagues in the home runs section, tied with the Japanese Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani. For Acuña Jr., it is his second career grand slam, after he hit his first against Alex McRae of the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 10, 2019.

His compatriot Adrianza (3) also hit a grand slam in the eighth inning by overcoming shots from closer Wilmer Difo. Adrianza caught Difo and bounced the ball 399 feet down right field. With his home run, Adrianza also brought Swanson, Smith and Heredia to the ring.

Third baseman Austin Riley (7) hit a pair of home runs, while Dominican ranger Marcell Ozuna (7), second baseman Ozzie Albies (7) and Swanson (7) also bounced the ball from the field.

On the mound the victory was credited to starter Ian Anderson (4-1) in six innings. For the Pirates the defeat was carried by Anderson (3-4), who in five episodes had a penalty of 10 hits, three home runs and nine runs.

Torres pushes Yankees careers

Venezuelan shortstop Gleyber Torres hit a home run and in the ninth inning drove in the winning run of Los New York Yankees 2-1 over Chicago White Sox. Torres (2) dribbled the ball from the field in the seventh against relief pitches Michael Kopech, a solo, when there was one out in the inning. In the ninth inning he singled to left field, which drove in the winning run through ranger Aaron Judge.

The triumph was scored by Cuban closer Aroldis Chapman (3-0) in one episode. For the White Sox, the loser was closer Evan Marshal (0-2) in one episode.

Strasburg and Soto combine in victory for the Nationals

Starter Stephen Strasburg worked 5 1/3 innings for the Washington Nationals, who beat the Baltimore Oriols 4-2. Strasburg (1-1) allowed just one hit, walked four and retired four batters via strikeout en route to his first win of the season.

In the sixth inning, the Dominican ranger Juan Soto singled to left field and drove in the run for the final lead for the Nationals.

For the Oriols, Venezuelan shortstop Freddy Galvis (6) blew the baton in the ninth inning, leading a runner ahead for Baltimore’s only two ninth runs.

The defeat was carried by Puerto Rican starter Jorge López (1-5) in a five-round job.

Hendricks throws solid and beats Cardinals

Starter Kyle Hendricks worked 6 2/3 innings and led from the mound to the victory of the Chicago Cubs, who beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-3. Hendricks (4-4) allowed seven hits and three runs, walked one and retired four via strikeout en route to his fourth win so far this season.

Ranger Joc Pederson (2) got the ball out of the field in the first inning, with no runners in the way.

For the Cardinals the defeat was carried by relief Ryan Helsley (3-2) in one episode.

McMahon punishes Diamondbacks with two home runs

Second baseman Ryan McMahon hit a pair of homers and Dominican ranger Raimel Tapia added one and The Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1. McMahon (11) blew the wand in the first episode, leading a runner down the road. The middleman repeated the dose of punishment with another homer in the fifth inning, alone. Tapia (5) also blew the wall in the second inning with a man on base against pitches from starter Seth Frankoff.

The victory was credited by Venezuelan starter Germán Márquez (3-4) in seven innings by allowing four hits, walked three and retired eight by way of strikeout. For the Diamondbacks the loss was charged by Frankoff (0-1) in four innings.

Johneshwy drives in with a triple the victory of the Mets

Puerto Rican ranger Johneshwy tripled in the twelfth inning and drove in two runs, including the win for the Los New York Mets, who beat the Miami Marlins 6-5. In the top of the twelfth inning, Johneshwy tripled deep into right field and drove in two touchdowns, including the one that sealed the Mets victory.

On the mound the victory was credited by relief Drew Smith (1-0) in one episode. For the Marlins the loss was carried by closer Adam Cimber (0-1) in two innings.

Devers hits home run against Phillies

Venezuelan starter Martín Pérez worked six innings and with the backing of two homers led the Boston Red Sox to an 11-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Perez (2-2) allowed five hits, a home run and three runs, walked one and retired seven batters via strikeout. On his way to victory, the Venezuelan pitcher faced 24 batters with 79 pitches, of which 52 traveled to the strike zone and left his ERA at 3.55.

On drums, Dominican third baseman Rafael Devers (12) took the ball out of the field in the seventh inning, leading a runner ahead. Devers out-pitched relief Connor Brogdon and added his 12th home run, which keeps him in the major league home run runoff, tied with five other sluggers. The Dominican is just one home run away to match the leaders to the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña of the Atlanta Braves and the Japanese Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

His compatriot first baseman Danny Santana (1) also hit a full return, alone.

For Philadelphia’s ninth, Dominican second baseman Jean Segura (3) bounced the ball off the field in the third inning, with a runner on base.

The Phillies’ loss fell to starter Aaron Nola (3-4) in five innings.

Winker’s triple home run vs. the Brewers

Ranger Jesse Winker hit three home runs and The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4. Winker (11) played with an explosive club and hit the Brewers with three homers. The outfielder hit from four corners in the third episode, solo. In the fifth inning he bounced the ball off the field again, also without runners ahead. Then he closed with a flourish by hitting another home run in the eighth, without teammates on base.

Outfielder Tyler Naquin (10) added a home run in the first inning with two running backs on the way.

The victory was scored by starter Jeff Hoffman (3-3) in five innings. The Brewers lost starter Adrian Houser (3-5) in four innings.

Kepler and Kirilloff drive four for the Twins

Designated hitter Max Kepler and rookie first baseman Alex Kirilloff drove in two runs each in the nine-run fourth inning and the Minnesota Twins swept the Cleveland Indians 10-0. After flying from Minnesota to California and playing a doubleheader Thursday, the Twins arrived in Cleveland at 4:30 a.m. Friday. But they showed no signs of fatigue and were credited with the first match of the series.

On the mound, starter Randy Dobnak (1-3) scored the victory in six-inning work. For the Indians, starter Triston McKenzie (1-3) withstood just 3 1/3 innings and took the loss.

Cabrera Grand Slam for the Tigers

Venezuelan first baseman Miguel Cabrera wore the baton to the pager grand slam and added a solo home run for the Detroit Tigers, who beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5. Cabrera (4) kicked the ball out of the field in the seventh inning with a full house against pitches from relief Greg Holland. Before Holland got the third out of the inning, Cabrera blew the baton and sent the ball flying 405 feet between left and center fields. With his blow, the Venezuelan led catcher Jake Rogers, ranger Robbie Grossman and second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the accountant. In the second inning, he hit his first four-corner hit of the night, solo, off pitches from starter Mike Minor. For Cabreras, it’s his 491st home run of his major league career. Cabrera, hampered by a strained left bicep earlier this season, raised his average from .198 to .204 in his 42nd game with multiple home runs. He also reached 2,887 hits and is ranked 41st of all time in that section in the Major Leagues.

On the mound, the victory was credited by Dominican starter José Ureña (2-4) in six innings by allowing 10 hits, a home run and five runs. For the Royals the defeat was carried by the relief Tyler Zuber (0-1) in two thirds of an episode.

Mejía hits a grand slam and seals the victory of the Rays

Dominican catcher Francisco Mejía hit a grand slam in the twelfth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth straight game by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7, for whom Dominican designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a pair of home runs. Mejia (2) hit a full lap in the top of the twelfth inning as a penalty for closer Jeremy Beasley’s pitches. The Dominican served the ball with a full house by connecting from four corners in right field, sending the ball flying 410 feet. With his punch, Mejia brought pinch-runner Brett Phillips, second baseman Brandon Lowe and shortstop Joey Wendle to the ring.

Lowe (9) hit the Blue Jays with two home runs in the third and fifth innings.

On the mound the victory was credited by the Dominican closer Diego Castillo (1-2) in one and a third inning.

For the Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. (13) took the ball out of the field twice. Guerrero started the penalty against the Rays in the third inning, with no teammates ahead, responding to pitches from starter Tyler Glasnow. The Dominican returned to punish with another four-corner hit in the twelfth inning by overcoming Castillo’s pitches, leading a teammate on base. With his homers, Guerrero Jr., rises to the sub-leadership of the Major Leagues in the home run section.

The defeat was carried by Beasley (0-1) in one episode.