The improvement of the coronavirus crisis in Austria makes F1 consider this option

The Austrian double date would be followed by two races at Silverstone

The decrease in the number of infected from Austria makes Formula 1 consider a season opener with two races at Red Bull Ring.

The first Grand Prix on the calendar are officially those of Canada, France, Austria and Great Britain. However, the next to announce a postponement is expected to be the Gilles Villeneuve circuit. From France they trust that the situation will improve and everyone is waiting to see if the Tour de France will take place, since that will give a signal about the Paul Ricard event.

France is suffering the coronavirus crisis more severely than Austria, in fact the French country has ten times more infections than the Central European nation. Thus, the Spielberg organization hopes to have a better chance of celebrating its Grand Prix than France. From Formula 1 they also trust the option of Austria and are already studying to open the season with two races at Red Bull Ring, according to the German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

As Helmut Marko pointed out this week, to improve the situation, Red Bull Ring is one of those circuits that can be ready to be used overnight, contrary to urban events like the Canadian one. That positions it as one of the paths to consider to save the 2020 season.

It must be remembered that F1 is interested in holding at least 15 Grand Prixes so as not to lose television revenues. Double events are an easy way to reach that number of races with no additional travel costs for teams.

The organizers of the British GP have also offered to hold two races at Silverstone, although the option he had considered of running in the opposite direction to the original circuit for safety reasons loses strength.

