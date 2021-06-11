Double Freestyle Braids for 2021

Listen, if you love the look of two classic Dutch braids, you’ll think this week’s episode of The Braid Up is a legit game changer. Hairstylist Nastacia Crook-Brady put together these two cute freestyles braids, and the finished look really proves how superior this simple style is. It all starts off with an intricate stitch braid with cornrow patterns up top, and it then feeds into the main event: a pair of long, lovely braids. Like, is it just me or do these definitely give off a cool Y2K music video vibes? You’ve gotta love that energy.

If you’re into this style (and why wouldn’t you be ?!) and want to try it out yourself, keep these tips in mind:

1. Prep. Prep. Prep. Before the braiding even starts, you’ve gotta make sure your scalp and hair are nice and moisturized. Treat yourself to a deep-conditioning mask and a soothing scalp oil ahead of your appointment.

Tgin Honey Miracle Hair Mask Deep Conditioner

Davines The Renaissance Circle

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask

Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask

2. Play around with color. Since you’ll be using some feed-in hair for this style, you’ve got plenty of room to experiment with color (and without a drop of dye, might I add!). My personal favorite ideas: Try a two-toned half-and-half look or even an ombré style.

3. Style your baby hairs with a bit of edge control and it’ll add an extra cute element to this look. Try out a non-flaky formula so that you’re not dealing with a dried-out, crunchy hairline all day.

4. Seal your ends with hot water. That’s right, get that kettle running if you’d like to keep your braids properly sealed. Once you’ve completed the whole style, gently dip your braids into a bowl of hot water and lightly towel-dry them.

