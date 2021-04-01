Double European duel at the Palau against Elverum … with an audience!

04/01/2021 at 6:34 AM CEST

On February 20, 2020, FC Barcelona finished an excellent group stage at the Palau with a victory against Juan Carlos Pastor’s Pick Szeged by 30-28 that reaffirmed Barça’s first place with 26 points for Paris Saint-Germain’s 22.

Then came the conquest of the seventh consecutive King’s Cup (there are already eight), the proclamation of the first State of Alarm by Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, the cancellation of the Champions League qualifiers (direct Final Four) and the start of the season behind closed doors.

Finally, 398 days later and after the public’s return to the Palau last Friday in a roller hockey duel against Lleida Llista Blava (6-3), Barça handball will give themselves a double ‘pleasure’ to play in front of their fans.

Two matches

It will be in the double commitment of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Elverum, a club that agreed with FC Barcelona to play the two matches at the Palau due to the strong restrictions due to Covid that currently prevail in Norwegian lands.

Thus, those of Xavi Pascual will be visitors this Friday at 6:45 p.m. and locals on Monday in the return at the same time with the young Àlex Pascual as the only left winger after the serious injury of Aitor Ariño (six months KO) and awaiting the return of Casper Mortensen.

Barça, who have won all 14 regular season games, you will see the faces with an Elverum that closed the other group with five points (two wins and a draw) and that he has conquered the last two leagues in Norway.

Àlex Pascual, last year in front of the Elverum

Among its players stands out the presence of the veteran French right winger Luc Abalo (36 years old), the Hungarian right back Dominik Mathe, Norwegian far left Alexander Blonz (beware, he could be one of the players that Barça is looking for for next season), by young Norwegian right-back Simen Holand Pettersen and Norwegian pivot Thomas Solstad.

The squad, excited

The return of handball fans at the Palau it is one of the great attractions of an intense round of 16 tie in which Barça starts as a great favorite and the players have highlighted the illusion that this particular makes them.

“” We value it very positively. We all longed for the feeling of playing with our people and having this support around us on the court. We are looking forward to it and that the fans can enjoy us, “he admitted the great captain Raúl Entrerríos.

Norwegian Alexander Blonz … Barça future?

“This means that things are going a little better and we are very excited. In a moment as important as the knockout stages of the Champions League, that the fans come makes us very happy, “explained the Brazilian Thiagus Petrus, a great defensive benchmark for the team.

By last, the Portuguese Luís Frade He pointed out that Friday’s “will be my debut at the Palau with an audience. We are very anxious and I in particular, but we are all looking forward to this moment. “