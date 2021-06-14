Double-digit hikes on the way to 40,000

Elon Musk moves bitcoin again: double-digit rises on the way to 40,000

The president of Tesla, Elon Musk, responded to a tweet from the specialized cryptocurrency portal Cointelegraph about the recent accusations against him from Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, who has asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, for its acronym in English) to investigate the American businessman for alleged manipulation of the price of the popular cryptocurrency.

According to Wierzycka, Musk consciously raised the price of bitcoin and then sold a large portion of his portfolio when its price hit highs.

“This is inaccurate. Tesla only sold 10% of its investment in bitcoin to corroborate that it could be easily liquidated without moving the market. When there is confirmation of a reasonable use of clean energy (around 50%) by miners with a positive future trend, Tesla will resume bitcoin transactions, “said Tesla Chairman Elon Musk on Twitter this Sunday.

In March, Musk confirmed that Tesla snapped up $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin and would begin accepting the virtual asset as payment for its electric vehicles. However, last month he tweeted that his company would no longer accept that type of payment due to the “increasingly rapid use of fossil fuels by the network.”

Elon Musk is now dismissing this tweet after banning the purchase of Tesla vehicles with the popular cryptocurrency due to the environmental problems generated by bitcoin mining, in his opinion.

The rest of cryptocurrencies also evolve this Monday in a positive way. Bitcoin rises 11%, Ethereum appreciates 5.2%, Cardano 6.2%, Binance Coin 6% and Riple 5.25%.