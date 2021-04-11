Double charms, Celia Lora and Michelson in swimsuits from the water | INSTAGRAM

The pretty mexican model Celia Lora has been very focused on producing attractive videos and photos for her followers in Instagram just as it separates its exclusive content, a Web page where we could see its much more uncovered content in exchange for a monthly subscription.

But that’s not all daughter of Alex Lora She is also collaborating with various brands and companies to promote their business. This time it was the turn of a boutique motel to which she even took one of her best friends. The Michelson.

That’s right, a photograph treats you very atractive, in which the two beautiful girls appear posing in swimsuits for their fans to see the internet who will receive the photo in the best way giving their like, commenting and sharing.

The snapshot has exceeded 100,000 I like in a very short time and in it we can see how the two models do what they like the most by showing off in front of the camera and making many users enjoy their cute figures which they adore observed on social networks in this way.

It is worth mentioning that Celia Lora has been very active in her work, whether it is conducting a program, uploading videos to her YouTube channel, uploading stories to promote a business, sharing professional photos of her latest sessions and much more.

He has not stopped working and has shown that it is not necessary to be so talented or privileged in some way if you do not work hard to focus on what you want and work towards it.

With this we cannot say that he no longer has any ability, he has simply known how to take advantage of his opportunities and the popularity that has allowed his appearance in Acapulco Shore as well as all the controversies for being the daughter of a rocker as famous as his father, who He is a vocalist for Tri.

