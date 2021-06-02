Double charms, Celia Lora and Manelyk in swimsuits and on a yacht | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican model Celia Lora was on a walk with her companions from Acapulco Shore from MTV by the beaches of Cozumel, when he decided to record some videos to show us, he also took an incredible photograph with his partner Manelyk.

That’s right, today we will address this photograph in which we could enjoy charms to the double first by our dear daughter of Alex Lora to later spend with his companion Reality show, Manelyk, the two of them wearing a cute swimsuit that made their figures look impressive.

In the photograph, Celia is sitting on a bench on the yacht while her partner He hugs her from behind, lifting his foot so that habit is not lacking and show off her charms in a more aesthetic way.

Of course the beautiful Mexican influencer He also showed his love at the time of writing the description of the photo I love you and I will love you forever, he said in addition to placing some emojis of beach, sun, mermaids and a heart.

The photography managed to attract the attention of hundreds of thousands of people, reaching more than 149,000 likes as well as gathering many comments where they expressed how much they liked the piece of entertainment.

If we take a small look at the official stories of Celia Lora’s Instagram, you can see that she continues with her work as an influencer, promoting various companies, even receiving some visits in her home to tell us about her services as well as that she also visits some companies and record Videos from there for you to watch.

These types of activities are very interesting on his part but not everything stops there, one of his fellow YouTuber, Lonrot, made a few discoveries in Celia’s house to stick to going for a few days discovering that she is really obsessed by Michael Jordan

On previous occasions the young woman had not talked about her great taste for the basketball player, however, we never thought that things were so serious because she even found a painting of him that has a kiss from the beautiful Mexican marked.

