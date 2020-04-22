The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) published in the Official Gazette (DOU) this Wednesday, 22, the normative instruction that establishes the rules for telephone operators to send customer data to the institute. With the text, the seven-day period starts for companies to make the data available to IBGE.

The sharing of consumers’ telephone data with the IBGE generated controversy over the right to privacy after the publication of a Provisional Measure (MP) 954 on the subject last Friday, 17.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) received four lawsuits challenging the transfer of data by telephone operators.

In response, Minister Rosa Weber, of the STF, determined that the IBGE and the National Telecommunications Agency explain within 48 hours how the data sharing of telephony customers will be done and what “official statistical production” during the pandemic means. .

Sources heard by Broadcast (Grupo Estado ‘s real – time news system) said that IBGE already had access to information, based on pre – existing legislation, which would dispense with the MP.

The text of the Normative Instruction published on Wednesday – signed by the president of the research body, Susana Cordeiro Guerra – determines that the operators deliver a list of the names, telephone numbers and addresses of consumers of switched fixed or personal mobile services, natural and legal persons. “In the case of prepaid mobile phone services, the possible absence of address data is admitted”, confirms the instruction.

Companies will be able to choose the format and form of data delivery, as long as the choice has the approval of IBGE.

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, IBGE suspended, in mid-March, the face-to-face interviews of its research, replacing them with contacts by phone, e-mail or other means.

Some surveys, such as industrial production or retail sales, already had most of the data collected electronically, but the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad-C), which investigates employment, income and social conditions, depends face-to-face interviews in homes across the country.

On the last day 2, IBGE announced a partnership with the Ministry of Health to launch Pnad-Covid, a special version of the survey, to collect weekly information on the pandemic, including the reporting of symptoms and access to the health system, in addition to employment data.

The deputy director of Research at IBGE, Cimar Azeredo, informed at the time that the sample – families that are interviewed, representing the population as a whole – would be built especially, considering the use of the telephone.

For this, IBGE relied on the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). In a note of April 3, Anatel informed that it shared with IBGE the “base register used in the Satisfaction and Perceived Quality Survey”, which interviews consumers. The sharing was in accordance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), the note emphasized.