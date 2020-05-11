The future of Jadon Sancho will undoubtedly be one of the great soap operas of the next transfer market. The rumors about his transfer to the Premier have been hovering around Signal Iduna Park for many months and Dortmund wants to take action on the matter. He knows that it will be very difficult to retain one of his great stars due to his youth, talent and potential.

But he is not going to give it up just like that, no matter how much clubs like United or Chelsea are crazy and willing to exceed the barrier of 100 million euros. Thus, and according to the ‘Bild’, Borussia Dortmund is already working on an improvement of the contract for the young English winger to silence rumors about his future. The ‘borussers’ would place him in the second salary tier and he would go from six to ten ‘kilos’ net per season, just behind the great captain Marco Reus, who charges about eleven million euros.

A talent that has exploited

All efforts are few to retain a winger who, at just 20 years old, is one of the names of the Old Continent, managing to be an indisputable in Dortmund and with spectacular numbers this season: 17 goals and 19 assists in 35 appearances. A goal or goal pass per game.

Dortmund’s dream is for the Englishman to continue maturing one more season at Signal Iduna Park with other young talents like Haaland. Only Sancho has the last word. In the Premier they are tempting him from several cities but the truth is that Manchester United seemed to have taken the cat into the water. We will see if this renovation proposal seduces Sancho to stay, at least, one more year in Germany.

